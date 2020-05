May 20 (Reuters) -

* CHAIR OF FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL SIMON DINGEMANS TO STEP DOWN AT THE END OF MAY 2020

* FRC SAYS DINGEMANS IS EXPECTED TO RETURN TO A MORE FULL-TIME ROLE IN PRIVATE SECTOR.

* UK BUSINESS MINISTRY WILL NOW TAKE FORWARD APPOINTMENT OF A NEW FRC CHAIR. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Huw Jones)