BRIEF-UK Authorizes Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 Vaccine

Dec 2 (Reuters) - UK GOVT:

* UK AUTHORISES PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINE

* UK GOVERNMENT - THE VACCINE WILL BE MADE AVAILABLE ACROSS THE UK FROM NEXT WEEK

* UK GOVERNMENT - ACCEPTED RECOMMENDATION FROM INDEPENDENT MEDICINES AND HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS REGULATORY AGENCY TO APPROVE PFIZER/BIONTECH’S VACCINE FOR USE

* UK GOVERNMENT - NHS WILL BEGIN PUTTING THEIR EXTENSIVE PREPARATIONS INTO ACTION TO PROVIDE CARE AND SUPPORT TO ALL THOSE ELIGIBLE FOR VACCINATION

* UK GOVERNMENT - ON PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINE SAYS “FURTHER DETAILS WILL BE SET OUT SHORTLY.”

* UK GOVERNMENT - EXPERTS AT MHRA HAVE CONCLUDED THAT VACCINE HAS MET ITS STRICT STANDARDS OF SAFETY, QUALITY AND EFFECTIVENESS