FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-UK builder Persimmon's Q3 total sales rate per site flat
Sections
Featured
FBI agents raid headquarters of major U.S. body broker
Exclusive
Special Reports
FBI agents raid headquarters of major U.S. body broker
Online travel sites get squeezed by Airbnb, hotel chains
Technology
Online travel sites get squeezed by Airbnb, hotel chains
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Business
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 8, 2017 / 7:19 AM / in an hour

BRIEF-UK builder Persimmon's Q3 total sales rate per site flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Persimmon Plc

* ‍customer activity has strengthened in line with traditional seasonality as we have moved from quieter summer weeks into autumn period.​

* ‍consumer confidence is resilient and mortgage lenders remain keen to compete for new business, with mortgage approvals for q3 being c. 8% ahead of last year.​

* ‍enquiries received from customers, including website traffic, have been running in line with elevated levels of last year despite group’s total sales outlet numbers being c.10% lower over autumn period to date.​

* ‍group’s total sales rate per site in period since we reported our half year results has been in line with prior year, which was 14% ahead of 2015 due to particularly strong sales post 2016 eu referendum.​

* ‍group is likely to hold increased cash balances at 31 december 2017 subject to timing of further land investment (30 june 2017: £1,120.4 million).​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.