April 10 (Reuters) - FMS Wertmanagement CEO:

* SAYS SALE OF DEPFA POSSIBLE, IN PART OR AS A WHOLE

* SAYS THERE ARE SEVERAL PARTIES INTERESTED IN DEPFA BECAUSE OF ITS IRISH BANKING LICENSE

* SAYS PARTIES INTERESTED IN DEPFA COULD BE UK BASED LENDERS BUT ALSO HEDGE FUNDS

* SAYS TO SHRINK PORTFOLIO, REDUCE CAPITAL BASE AHEAD OF POSSIBLE SALE OF DEPFA