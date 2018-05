May 1 (Reuters) -

* UK FSCS WILL LEVY FIRMS £407M THIS YEAR, £71M MORE THAN IT FORECAST IN ITS PLAN AND BUDGET 2018/19 IN JANUARY.

* FSCS SAYSMAIN REASON FOR INCREASE IS RISE IN DEFINED BENEFIT PENSION TRANSFER CLAIMS

* FSCS HAS SET ASIDE TO PAY FOR CLAIMS AGAINST A NUMBER OF INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISERS. ONE OF THESE FIRMS IS ACTIVE WEALTH WHICH ADVISED BRITISH STEEL WORKER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Huw Jones)