BRIEF-UK competition watchdog launches Roche-Spark inquiry

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Spark Therapeutics Inc:

* UK’S CMA - CONSIDERING WHETHER ROCHE-SPARK DEAL MAY RESULT IN LESSENING OF COMPETITION WITHIN ANY MARKET OR MARKETS IN UK FOR GOODS OR SERVICES

* UK’S COMPETITION AND MARKETS AUTHORITY SAYS CONSIDERING WHETHER IT IS OR MAY BE CASE THAT MERGER OF ROCHE HOLDING AND SPARK THERAPEUTICS WILL RESULT IN CREATION OF A RELEVANT MERGER SITUATION UNDER MERGER PROVISIONS OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002

* UK’S COMPETITION AND MARKETS AUTHORITY ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF ITS MERGER INQUIRY BY NOTICE TO PARTIES ON 21 OCTOBER 2019 AND HAS A DEADLINE OF 16 DECEMBER 2019 FOR ITS PHASE 1 DECISION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)