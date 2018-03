BRIEF-UK Export Finance Says Supports Export Of Bombardier Aircraft Made In Belfast‍​

March 9 (Reuters) - UK EXPORT FINANCE -

* UK EXPORT FINANCE - SUPPORTS EXPORT OF BOMBARDIER AIRCRAFT MADE IN BELFAST‍​

* UK EXPORT FINANCE - UKEF FINANCING FOR THE SALE OF C SERIES AIRCRAFT TO KOREAN AIRLINES, SUPPORTING INVESTMENT AND JOBS IN NORTHERN IRELAND

* UK EXPORT FINANCE - UKEF HAS PROVIDED REINSURANCE SUPPORT TO EXPORT DEVELOPMENT CANADA FOR THE UK ELEMENTS OF THE AIRCRAFT‍​

* UK EXPORT FINANCE - UKEF, BOMBARDIER AND EXPORT DEVELOPMENT CANADA PLANNING TO EXTEND PROGRAMME, FURTHER SUPPORT FOR FUTURE C SERIES DELIVERIES TO KOREAN AIRLINES