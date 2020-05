May 21 (Reuters) - RCS Investment Holdings (Pty) Ltd :

* UK FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPENSATION SCHEME ANNOUNCES ITS LEVY FOR 2020/21 AT £649M

* INCREASE IN LEVY SINCE JANUARY FORECAST PARTLY REFLECTS ONGOING PROGRESS WE ARE MAKING IN RELATION TO LONDON CAPITAL & FINANCE FAILURE.

* FOR PURPOSE OF LEVY WE HAVE ESTIMATED AN AMOUNT OF £44M FOR LCF COMPENSATION