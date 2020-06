BRIEF- UK financial watchdog censures Redcentric PLC for market abuse

June 26 (Reuters) - Redcentric PLC:

* FCA PUBLICLY CENSURES REDCENTRIC PLC FOR MARKET ABUSE

* FCA SAYS REDCENTRIC ISSUED UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS AND AUDITED FINAL YEAR RESULTS WHICH MATERIALLY MISSTATED ITS NET DEBT POSITION

* REDCENTRIC HAS NOW AGREED TO OFFER COMPENSATION TO AFFECTED INVESTORS WHO PURCHASED REDCENTRIC SHARES BETWEEN 9 NOVEMBER 2015 AND 7 NOVEMBER 2016

* THIS IS FIRST TIME THAT AN AIM LISTED COMPANY HAS OFFERED TO IMPLEMENT ITS OWN SCHEME TO PAY SOME COMPENSATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Huw Jones)