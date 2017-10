BRIEF-UK government backs RBS's plan to help challenger banks

Sept 18 (Reuters) - UK‘S HM TREASURY:

* PLAN TO RESOLVE RBS’ FINAL STATE AID COMMITMENT, WORTH ABOUT £835 MILLION, HAS BEEN AGREED IN PRINCIPLE

* PLAN INCLUDES A £425 MILLION CAPABILITY & INNOVATION FUND COMPRISED OF 15 GRANTS THAT ELIGIBLE CHALLENGER BANKS AND OTHER FINANCIAL SERVICES PROVIDERS

* PLAN INCLUDES £350 MILLION OF FUNDING TO INCENTIVISE SMES TO SWITCH THEIR ACCOUNTS FROM THE BUSINESS PREVIOUSLY DESCRIBED AS WILLIAMS & GLYN TO ELIGIBLE CHALLENGERS

* RBS WILL ALSO FUND C. £60 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL IMPLEMENTATION AND OTHER COSTS

* UK GOVERNMENT WILL NOW WORK WITH THE COMMISSION TO FORMALISE THE REVISED PLAN, INCLUDING THE NEXT STEPS ON IMPLEMENTATION