July 19 (Reuters) - Ashtead Group Plc

* ‍Acquisition of CRS Contractors Rental Supply​

* Has signed an agreement to acquire CRS Contractors Rental Supply (CRS) for an initial cash consideration of c$275m

* Additional earn out of up to c$20m dependant on future performance

‍Acquisition, which is subject to certain regulatory approvals, is expected to complete in next few weeks​