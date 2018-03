March 27 (Reuters) - UK’S INSOLVENCY SERVICE

* UK’S INSOLVENCY SERVICE- CONFIRMS THE OUTCOME OF ITS INVESTIGATION INTO THE DIRECTORS OF THE COLLAPSED BHS RETAIL CHAIN

* UK’S INSOLVENCY SERVICE - WRITTEN TO PHILIP GREEN, FORMER DIRECTOR OF BHS, INFORMING IT DOES NOT CURRENTLY INTEND TO BRING DISQUALIFICATION PROCEEDINGS

* UK'S INSOLVENCY SERVICE- INTEND TO BRING PROCEEDINGS TO HAVE DOMINIC CHAPPELL, 3 DIRS DISQUALIFIED FROM RUNNING, CONTROLLING COS FOR UP TO 15 YRS‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2GyYRgf