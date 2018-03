March 28 (Reuters) - Aviva Plc:

* UK LAWMAKER ‍NICKY MORGAN WELCOMES FCA’S REVIEW OF AVIVA’S PREFERENCE SHARES PLAN​

* MORGAN SAYS - ‍” FCA RIGHTLY HIGHLIGHTED LEGAL UNCERTAINTY SURROUNDING RIGHTS AND TERMS OF PREFERENCE SHARES. I EXPECT THAT TREASURY WILL CONSIDER HOW BEST TO RESOLVE THIS UNCERTAINTY AS A MATTER OF URGENCY.”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)