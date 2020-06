June 11 (Reuters) -

* FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY (FCA) HAS TODAY FINED LLOYDS BANK PLC, BANK OF SCOTLAND PLC AND MORTGAGE BUSINESS PLC

* FCA FINES LLOYDS BANK, BANK OF SCOTLAND AND MORTGAGE BUSINESS £64,046,800 FOR FAILURES IN MORTGAGE ARREARS HANDLING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Huw Jones)