FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-UK markets watchdog launches study into wholesale insurance broker sector​
Sections
Featured
FBI agents raid headquarters of major U.S. body broker
Exclusive
Special Reports
FBI agents raid headquarters of major U.S. body broker
Online travel sites get squeezed by Airbnb, hotel chains
Technology
Online travel sites get squeezed by Airbnb, hotel chains
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Business
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 8, 2017 / 7:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-UK markets watchdog launches study into wholesale insurance broker sector​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) -

* Financial conduct authority (fca) has today launched a market study to assess how competition is working in wholesale insurance broker sector.​

* ‍fca wants to ensure that sector is working well, and fosters innovation and competition in interests of its diverse range of clients.​

* ‍fca plans to explore how competition is currently working and whether it could work better.​

* Fca believes that effective competition contributes to ensuring london remains an international centre for insurance.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Huw Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.