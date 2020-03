BRIEF-UK markets watchdog reviews if market data priced competitively

March 9 (Reuters) -

* FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY (FCA) HAS TODAY BEGUN A REVIEW INTO USE AND VALUE OF DATA AND ADVANCED ANALYTICS IN WHOLESALE FINANCIAL MARKETS, BOTH NOW AND IN FUTURE.

* FCA IS USING ITS CALL FOR INPUT (CFI) TO BETTER UNDERSTAND VALUE OFFERED TO MARKET PARTICIPANTS AND WHETHER DATA ARE COMPETITIVELY SOLD AND PRICED

* FCA WILL USE ITS CALL FOR INPUT TO DETERMINE WHETHER IT NEEDS TO DO FURTHER WORK TO ADDRESS ANY HARM THAT IT IDENTIFIES.

* FCA WANT TO KNOW WHETHER USERS HAVE CONCERNS WITH WAY TRADING DATA, BENCHMARKS AND VENDOR SERVICES ARE PRICED AND SOLD

* FCA SAYS SCOPE OF REVIEW INCLUDES BOTH FCA-REGULATED AND CONNECTED, NON-REGULATED ACTIVITIES AND FIRMS