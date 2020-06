BRIEF-UK markets watchdog updates on business insurance court action

June 1 (Reuters) - Hiscox Ltd:

* FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY (FCA) IS TODAY PROVIDING AN UPDATE ON PROGRESS ON ITS COURT ACTION ON BUSINESS INTERRUPTION (BI) INSURANCE POLICIES

* FCA HAS APPROACHED 56 INSURERS AND REVIEWED OVER 500 RELEVANT POLICIES FROM 40 INSURERS

* FCA EXPECTS TO PUBLISH A LIST OF ALL RELEVANT INSURERS AND POLICIES THAT MAY HAVE IMPACTED WORDINGS IN EARLY JULY.

* FCA WILL PUT FORWARD POLICYHOLDERS’ ARGUMENTS TO THEIR BEST ADVANTAGE IN PUBLIC INTEREST

* 16 INSURERS USE AT LEAST ONE OF POLICY WORDINGS IN OUR REPRESENTATIVE SAMPLE WHICH WILL BE EXAMINED IN TEST CASE