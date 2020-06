June 4 (Reuters) - UK Oil & Gas PLC:

* UK OIL & GAS PLC - CONVERTIBLE LOAN, OPEX UPDATE AND PLACING

* UK OIL & GAS PLC - RAISED £4.2 MILLION AT 0.2 PENCE PER SHARE

* UK OIL & GAS PLC - FULL REPAYMENT OF CONVERTIBLE LOAN WITH RIVERFORT GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PCC LIMITED AND YA II PN LTD