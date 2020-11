BRIEF-UK Says Prime Minister Boris Johnson Spoke To Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin On Friday Evening

Nov 27 (Reuters) -

* UK SAYS PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON SPOKE TO IRISH TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN ON FRIDAY EVENING

* UK SAYS JOHNSON, MARTIN UPDATED ONE ANOTHER ON THEIR RESPECTIVE EFFORTS TO TACKLE CORONAVIRUS

* UK SAYS JOHNSON, MARTIN DISCUSSED THE STEPS THEY HAVE TAKEN TO ENSURE PEOPLE IN THE UK AND IRELAND CAN ENJOY CHRISTMAS AS SAFELY AS POSSIBLE

* UK SAYS JOHNSON,MARTIN DISCUSSED PROGRESS IN UK-EU TRADE NEGOTIATIONS;PM UNDERLINED COMMITMENT TO REACHING A DEAL THAT RESPECTS SOVEREIGNTY OF UK

* UK SAYS JOHNSON, MARTIN REAFFIRMED THE NEED TO PRIORITISE THE GOOD FRIDAY AGREEMENT AND AVOID A HARD BORDER ON THE ISLAND OF IRELAND

* UK SAYS JOHNSON,MARTIN DISCUSSED SHARED CHALLENGES INCLUDING ENVIRONMENT AND COMMITTED TO WORKING TOGETHER AHEAD OF UK-HOSTED COP26 SUMMIT NEXT YEAR Source text: bit.ly/3lgBkAO