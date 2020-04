April 1 (Reuters) -

* UK ACCOUNTING WATCHDOG SAYS PRE-EMPTION GROUP (PEG) HAS TODAY ISSUED A STATEMENT RECOMMENDING INVESTORS CONSIDER SUPPORTING ISSUANCES OF UP TO 20% ON A CASE-BY-CASE BASIS

* WATCHDOG SAYS PEG RECOMMENDATION TO APPLY ADDITIONAL FLEXIBILITY WILL BE IN PLACE ON A TEMPORARY BASIS UNTIL 30TH SEPTEMBER 2020.