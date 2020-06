BRIEF-UK watchdog confirms extension of mortgage payment holiday

June 2 (Reuters) -

* FCA CONFIRMS SUPPORT FOR CUSTOMERS WHO ARE STRUGGLING TO PAY THEIR MORTGAGE DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* FCA CONFIRMS SUPPORT FOR CUSTOMERS WHO ARE STRUGGLING TO PAY THEIR MORTGAGE DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* CUSTOMERS THAT HAVE NOT YET HAD A PAYMENT HOLIDAY AND WHO EXPERIENCE FINANCIAL DIFFICULTY HAVE UNTIL 31 OCTOBER 2020 TO REQUEST ONE.

* CUSTOMERS YET TO APPLY FOR A PAYMENT HOLIDAY HAVE UNTIL 31 OCTOBER 2020 TO DO SO.

* CURRENT BAN ON LENDER REPOSSESSIONS OF HOMES WILL BE CONTINUED TO 31 OCTOBER 2020. THIS WILL ENSURE PEOPLE ARE ABLE TO COMPLY WITH GOVERNMENT’S POLICY TO SELF-ISOLATE IF THEY NEED TO.

* PAYMENT HOLIDAYS OFFERED UNDER THIS GUIDANCE WILL NOT HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON CREDIT FILES. HOWEVER, CONSUMERS SHOULD REMEMBER THAT LENDERS MAY USE INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM OTHER SOURCES, SUCH AS BANK ACCOUNT INFORMATION, IN THEIR LENDING DECISIONS

* FIRMS WILL COMMUNICATE WITH CUSTOMERS REGARDING WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THEIR PAYMENT HOLIDAY ENDS. THEY SHOULD OFFER A RANGE OF OPTIONS FOR HOW MISSED PAYMENTS WILL BE REPAID, IF THEY ARE ABLE TO RESUME PAYMENTS.

* CURRENT BAN ON LENDER REPOSSESSIONS OF HOMES WILL BE CONTINUED TO 31 OCTOBER 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Huw Jones)