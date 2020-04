BRIEF-UK watchdog confirms overdraft relief measures during pandemic

April 9 (Reuters) -

* FCA CONFIRMS TEMPORARY FINANCIAL RELIEF FOR CUSTOMERS IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS

* FOLLOWING A SHORT CONSULTATION FCA WILL BE GOING AHEAD WITH PROPOSALS OUTLINED LAST WEEK

* FCA SAYS CUSTOMERS SHOULD THINK CAREFULLY BEFORE MAKING USE OF THESE MEASURES AND ONLY DO SO IF THEY NEED IMMEDIATE HELP

* FCA: WE WILL BE ANNOUNCING FURTHER MEASURES TO SUPPORT CONSUMERS IN OTHER PARTS OF CREDIT MARKET IN FUTURE, INCLUDING IN MOTOR FINANCE SECTOR NEXT WEEK