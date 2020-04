BRIEF-UK watchdog offers relief to motor finance customers in pandemic

April 17 (Reuters) -

* FCA PROPOSES HELP FOR MOTOR FINANCE AND HIGH COST CREDIT CUSTOMERS

* RANGE OF TARGETED TEMPORARY MEASURES COVER MOTOR FINANCE AND HIGH COST CREDIT AGREEMENTS

* FCA SAYS PROPOSALS ARE INTENDED TO COMPLEMENT MEASURES ALREADY ANNOUNCED BY GOVERNMENT TO SUPPORT CONSUMERS DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* FCA EXPECTS FIRMS TO PROVIDE A THREE-MONTH PAYMENT FREEZE TO CUSTOMERS WHO ARE HAVING TEMPORARY DIFFICULTIES MEETING FINANCE OR LEASING PAYMENTS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS.

* FCA SAYS FIRMS SHOULD NOT CHANGE CUSTOMER CONTRACTS IN A WAY THAT IS UNFAIR

* FIRMS SHOULD NOT TRY TO USE TEMPORARY DEPRECIATION OF CAR PRICES CAUSED BY CORONAVIRUS SITUATION TO RECALCULATE PERSONAL CONTRACT PURCHASE (PCP) BALLOON PAYMENTS

* FCA SAYS PROPOSING THAT HIGH-COST SHORT-TERM CREDIT (PAYDAY LENDING) FIRMS WILL BE EXPECTED TO PROVIDE A ONE MONTH INTEREST-FREE PAYMENT FREEZE TO CUSTOMERS

* WE ARE PROPOSING THAT FIRMS THAT ENTER INTO RTO, BNPL, OR PAWNBROKING AGREEMENTS WILL BE EXPECTED TO PROVIDE A THREE-MONTH PAYMENT FREEZE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Huw Jones)