BRIEF-UK watchdog proposes fine and ban for former Worldspreads CEO

July 3 (Reuters) -

* FCA PUBLISHES DECISION NOTICE AGAINST FORMER SPREAD-BETTING COMPANY WORLDSPREADS CEO FOR MARKET MISCONDUCT

* FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY (FCA) HAS TODAY PUBLISHED A DECISION NOTICE IN RESPECT OF CONOR FOLEY, FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF NOW COLLAPSED WORLDSPREADS, FINING HIM 658,900 FOR MARKET ABUSE AND BANNING HIM

* TRIBUNAL WILL DETERMINE WHAT, IF ANY, IS APPROPRIATE ACTION FOR FCA TO TAKE

* FCA SAYS PROPOSED ACTION OUTLINED IN DECISION NOTICE WILL HAVE NO EFFECT PENDING DETERMINATION OF CASE BY TRIBUNAL