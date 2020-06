BRIEF-UK watchdog reviews value for money in pensions

June 24 (Reuters) -

* FCA ANNOUNCES PENSIONS VALUE FOR MONEY CONSULTATION

* PROPOSALS AIM TO MAKE IT EASIER FOR INDEPENDENT GOVERNANCE COMMITTEES (IGCS) AND GOVERNANCE ADVISORY ARRANGEMENTS (GAAS) TO COMPARE VALUE FOR MONEY OF PENSION PRODUCTS

* FCA REVIEW FOUNDS THAT SOME IGCS LACK NECESSARY INDEPENDENCE AND WERE INEFFECTIVE AT CHALLENGING FIRMS TO ENSURE VALUE FOR MONEY FOR WORKPLACE PENSION SCHEME MEMBERS

* FCA IS ASKING FIRMS THAT DO NOT MEET REQUIREMENTS TO MAKE IMPROVEMENTS