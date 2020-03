March 12 (Reuters) -

* FINDINGS OF FRC IN RESPECT OF REPORT AND ACCOUNTS OF GALLIFORD TRY PLC

* FRC RAISED A NUMBER OF ISSUES WITH COMPANY, INCLUDING RECOGNITION OF REVENUE ON CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTS

* FRC FOUND THAT GALLIFORD TRY OVERSTATED ITS REVENUE IN 2018, WHICH COMPANY HAS NOW CORRECTED. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Huw Jones)