BRIEF-UK watchdog says insurance pricing practices penalise loyal customers

Feb 18 (Reuters) -

* UK FCA SAYS PRICING PRACTICES IN INSURANCE STILL PENALISE LOYAL CUSTOMERS

* FCA SAYS MANY NEW PAYMENTS FIRMS HAVE BEEN ABLE TO ENTER MARKET BUT SOME OF THEIR PRODUCTS DON’T HAVE PROTECTION IN PLACE FOR CONSUMERS

* FCA SAYS MANY OF HARMS TO CONSUMERS CREATED BY A SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF SMALLER FIRMS IT REGULATES OR FIRMS BEYOND ITS REMIT

* FCA SAYS HIGH-RISK RETAIL INVESTMENT PRODUCTS ARE EXPOSING CONSUMERS TO MORE RISK THAN THEY CAN ABSORB