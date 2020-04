BRIEF-UK watchdog says most business disruption insurance does not cover pandemic

April 15 (Reuters) - Aviva PLC:

* FCA IS ALSO COLLECTING INFORMATION FROM INSURANCE FIRMS IN ORDER TO ASSESS HOW THEY ARE INTERPRETING POLICIES

* FCA: BASED ON OUR CONVERSATIONS WITH INDUSTRY TO DATE, OUR ESTIMATE IS THAT MOST POLICIES HAVE BASIC COVER, DO NOT COVER PANDEMICS

* FCA SAYS MOST POLICIES WOULD HAVE NO OBLIGATION TO PAY OUT IN RELATION TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC.

* FCA SAYS WHILE THIS MAY BE DISAPPOINTING FOR POLICYHOLDER WE SEE NO REASONABLE GROUNDS TO INTERVENE IN SUCH CIRCUMSTANCES.

* FCA: THERE ARE POLICIES WHERE IT IS CLEAR THAT FIRM HAS AN OBLIGATION TO PAY OUT ON A POLICY

* OMBUDSMAN WILL SHARE DETAILS OF APPROACH IT WILL BE TAKING TO DECIDING COMPLAINTS ABOUT BUSINESS INTERRUPTION INSURANCE

* FCA HAS ESTABLISHED A NEW SMALL BUSINESS UNIT, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Huw Jones)