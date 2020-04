April 14 (Reuters) -

* UK ACCOUNTING WATCHDOG FRC CLARIFIES THAT ACCOUNTING AND AUDITING STANDARDS ON GOING CONCERN HAVE NOT CHANGED, NOR HAS FRC INCREASED PRESSURE ON AUDITORS TO BE TOUGH.

* FRC SAYS AUDITORS SHOULD CHALLENGE MANAGEMENT APPROPRIATELY ON THEIR JUDGEMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Huw Jones)