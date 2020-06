BRIEF-UK watchdog says wants capital rules for investment firms

June 23 (Reuters) -

* FCA HAS TODAY PUBLISHED ADISCUSSION PAPERON A PRUDENTIAL REGIME FOR UK INVESTMENT FIRMS.

* THIS MARKS FIRST STEP IN INTRODUCING A SET OF PRUDENTIAL RULES FOR INVESTMENT FIRMS TO BETTER REFLECT THEIR BUSINESS

* FCA SAYS WE HAVE LONG ADVOCATED FOR A BESPOKE PRUDENTIAL REGIME FOR INVESTMENT FIRMS.

* FCA SAYS A NEW UK REGIME WOULD REPRESENT A SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN PRUDENTIAL REGULATION OF INVESTMENT FIRMS