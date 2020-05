BRIEF-UK watchdog seeks court declaration on business interruption policies

May 1 (Reuters) -

* FCA IS ANNOUNCING THAT IT INTENDS TO OBTAIN A COURT DECLARATION TO RESOLVE CONTRACTUAL UNCERTAINTY IN BUSINESS INTERRUPTION (“BI”) INSURANCE

* FINANCIAL CONDUCT - FCA STATEMENT ON BUSINESS INTERRUPTION INSURANCE

* FCA SAYS THIS IS DUE TO CONTINUING CONCERNS ABOUT LACK OF CLARITY AND CERTAINTY FOR SOME CUSTOMERS MAKING BUSINESS INTERRUPTION (BI) CLAIMS,

* FCA-WE ARE INTENDING TO TAKE THIS ACTION IN PUBLIC INTEREST TO ADVANCE OUR CONSUMER PROTECTION AND MARKET INTEGRITY OBJECTIVES

* FCA ANY UNCERTAINTY NEEDS TO BE RESOLVED AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBL