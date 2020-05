BRIEF-UK watchdog sets out measures on business interruption policies

May 1 (Reuters) - Aviva PLC:

* FCA SEEKS LEGAL CLARITY ON BUSINESS INTERRUPTION INSURANCE

* IT IS ALSO PROPOSING A SERIES OF MEASURES TO SUPPORT BOTH CONSUMERS AND BUSINESSES WHO HOLD INSURANCE PRODUCTS

* PACKAGE OF MEASURES SETS OUT FCA’S EXPECTATIONS THAT INSURANCE FIRMS SHOULD CONSIDER WHETHER THEIR PRODUCTS STILL OFFER VALUE

* FCA SAYS THERE REMAIN A NUMBER OF BUSINESS INTERRUPTION POLICIES WHERE IT IS CLEAR THAT FIRM HAS AN OBLIGATION TO PAY OUT ON A POLICY