April 3 (Reuters) - Ukrproduct Group Ltd:

* ‍FOR FY2017, GROUP EXPECTS TO REPORT INCREASED REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN, CONTRIBUTING TO INCREASED EBITDA AND OVERALL POSITIVE CASH FLOW GENERATION

* EXPECTS TO GENERATE OPERATING PROFIT OF ABOUT UAH 16.2 MILLION IN 2017 COMPARED WITH AN OPERATING LOSS OF APPROXIMATELY UAH 7.4 MILLION​ IN 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)