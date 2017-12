Dec 12 (Reuters) -

* APPLICATION BY UBER TO RENEW ITS PRIVATE HIRE OPERATOR’S LICENCE IN YORK HAS BEEN CONSIDERED BY CITY OF YORK COUNCIL’S GAMBLING, LICENSING AND REGULATORY COMMITTEE- CITY OF YORK COUNCIL SPOKESPERSON

* COMMITTEE DECIDED TO REFUSE UBER‘S APPLICATION, HAVING CONCERNS ABOUT DATA BREACH CURRENTLY UNDER INVESTIGATION AND NUMBER OF COMPLAINTS RECEIVED- CITY OF YORK COUNCIL SPOKESPERSON Further company coverage: