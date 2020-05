BRIEF-UK's CMA Blocks JD Sports' Purchase Of Close Competitor Footasylum

May 6 (Reuters) - UK’s CMA:

* UK’S CMA HAS BLOCKED JD SPORTS’ PURCHASE OF CLOSE COMPETITOR FOOTASYLUM AFTER FINDING IT WOULD LEAVE SHOPPERS WORSE OFF

* UK’S CMA - NOT FOUND EVIDENCE THAT IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS WOULD REMOVE ITS COMPETITION CONCERNS FOR JD SPORTS/FOOTASYLUM DEAL

* UK’S CMA - JD SPORTS SHOULD BE ALLOWED TIME IN WHICH TO SELL FOOTASYLUM, GIVEN EXTRA CHALLENGES ASSOCIATED WITH VIRUS

* UK'S CMA - INDEPENDENT INQUIRY GROUPS DECIDED ONLY WAY TO ADDRESS COMPETITION CONCERNS IS FOR JD SPORTS TO SELL FOOTASYLUM TO APPROVED BUYER