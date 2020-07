BRIEF-UK's CMA Calls For New Regulatory Regime To Tackle Google, Facebook's Market Power

July 1 (Reuters) - UK’s Competition and Markets Authority:

* UK’S CMA - IS CALLING ON GOVERNMENT TO INTRODUCE A NEW PRO-COMPETITION REGULATORY REGIME TO TACKLE GOOGLE AND FACEBOOK’S MARKET POWER

* CMA - CONCERNED THAT GOOGLE AND FACEBOOK DEVELOPED SUCH “UNASSAILABLE MARKET POSITIONS” THAT RIVALS CAN NO LONGER COMPETE ON EQUAL TERMS

* UK’S CMA - RECOMMENDATION TO GOVERNMENT ON TECH COMPANIES IS RESULT OF A YEAR-LONG EXAMINATION OF MARKETS

* CMA - RECOMMENDING NEW PRO-COMPETITION REGULATORY REGIME TO GOVERN BEHAVIOUR OF MAJOR PLATFORMS FUNDED BY DIGITAL ADVERTISING, LIKE GOOGLE, FACEBOOK

* CMA - FOUND THAT NEWSPAPERS ARE RELIANT ON GOOGLE AND FACEBOOK FOR ALMOST 40% OF ALL VISITS TO THEIR SITES

* CMA - WORKING WITH ICO AND OFCOM, CMA IS FORMALLY LAUNCHING A DIGITAL MARKETS TASKFORCE

* CMA - PROPOSED WITHIN NEW REGIME ‘DIGITAL MARKETS UNIT’ TO HAVE ABILITY TO ORDER FACEBOOK TO INCREASE INTEROPERABILITY WITH COMPETING PLATFORMS

* CMA - PROPOSED NEW REGIME SHOULD HAVE ABILITY TO ORDER GOOGLE TO OPEN UP CLICK, QUERY DATA TO RIVAL SEARCH ENGINES

* CMA - PROPOSED WITHIN NEW REGIME A ‘DIGITAL MARKETS UNIT’ TO HAVE ABILITY TO RESTRICT GOOGLE’S ABILITY TO SECURE PLACE AS DEFAULT SEARCH ENGINE

* CMA - PROPOSED WITHIN 'DIGITAL MARKETS UNIT' TO HAVE ABILITY TO ORDER SEPARATION OF PLATFORMS WHERE NECESSARY TO ENSURE HEALTHY COMPETITION