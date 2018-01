BRIEF-UK's CMA concerned Refresco purchase of Cott business could lead to higher prices

Jan 3 (Reuters) -

* SOFT DRINKS MERGER COULD LEAD TO HIGHER PRICES

* ‍COMPETITION AND MARKETS AUTHORITY (CMA) HAS BEEN CARRYING OUT AN INITIAL INVESTIGATION INTO REFRESCO‘S PROPOSED $1.25 BILLION (ABOUT £935 MILLION) PURCHASE OF COTT‘S WORLDWIDE BEVERAGE MANUFACTURING BUSINESS.​

* CMA CONCERNED THAT, AFTER MERGER, COMBINED BUSINESS MIGHT BE ABLE TO INCREASE PRICES OR LOWER QUALITY STANDARDS.​

* ‍CMA WILL NOW REFER MERGER FOR AN IN-DEPTH INVESTIGATION UNLESS REFRESCO OFFERS ACCEPTABLE UNDERTAKINGS TO ADDRESS COMPETITION CONCERNS​