Sept 25 (Reuters) - UK CMA:

* UK CMA- CONSIDERING IF IT IS OR MAY BE THAT BARRY CALLEBAUT UNIT ACQUIRING BURTON’S FOODS ASSETS RESULTED IN CREATION OF RELEVANT MERGER SITUATION

* UK CMA- CONSIDERING IF BARRY CALLEBAUT UNIT-BURTON'S FOODS DEAL EXPECTED TO RESULT IN SUBSTANTIAL LESSENING OF COMPETITION WITHIN ANY UK, ANY MARKET