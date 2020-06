June 16 (Reuters) -

* COMPETITION AND MKTS - MERGER UPDATE: VISA/PLAID

* COMPETITION AND MARKETS AUTHORITY (CMA) IS CONSIDERING WHETHER IT IS OR MAY BE CASE THAT VISA/PLAID TRANSACTION IF CARRIED INTO EFFECT, WILL RESULT IN CREATION OF A RELEVANT MERGER SITUATION UNDER MERGER PROVISIONS OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 Source text for Eikon: