March 20 (Reuters) - United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority:

* HUNTER DOUGLAS’S PURCHASE OF 247 HOME FURNISHINGS RAISES COMPETITION CONCERNS IN SUPPLY OF MADE-TO-MEASURE WINDOW BLINDS

* SAYS “CONCERNED THAT MERGER BETWEEN THE TWO COMPANIES COULD LEAVE PEOPLE PAYING MORE OR RECEIVING LOWER QUALITY PRODUCTS OR CUSTOMER SERVICE”

* HUNTER DOUGLAS AND 247 HOME FURNISHINGS LTD MUST NOW ADDRESS CMA’S CONCERNS WITHIN 5 WORKING DAYS. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: