BRIEF-UK's CMA Found Sabre's Proposed Takeover Of Farelogix Raises Competition Concerns

Feb 7 (Reuters) - United Kingdom’s Competition & Markets Authority:

* SAYS IN-DEPTH INVESTIGATION HAS PROVISIONALLY FOUND THAT SABRE’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF FARELOGIX RAISES COMPETITION CONCERNS

* CONCERNED SABRE/FARELOGIX DEAL COULD RESULT IN LESS INNOVATION, HIGHER FEES, MORE LIMITED CHOICE OF SUPPLIER USING CERTAIN TYPES OF IT SYSTEMS

* SAYS HAS PROVISIONALLY FOUND THAT FARELOGIX OFFERS AIRLINES A “GOOD ALTERNATIVE” AND IS THEREFORE A THREAT TO SABRE’S BUSINESS

* CURRENT VIEW IS THAT BLOCKING SABRE/FARELOGIX DEAL MAY BE THE ONLY WAY OF ADDRESSING COMPETITION CONCERNS

* SAYS HAS WORKED WITH U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE ON SABRE-FARELOGIX CASE AS THE DOJ CARRIED OUT A SEPARATE REVIEW INTO THE DEAL