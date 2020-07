July 1 (Reuters) -

* UK’S CMA IMPOSES £1.2M IN FINES FOR PRICE-FIXING IN PRIVATE EYECARE

* SPIRE HEALTHCARE LIMITED AND SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC (SPIRE) HAS ADMITTED THAT ONE OF ITS HOSPITALS INSTIGATED AND FACILITATED AN ILLEGAL ARRANGEMENT WITH 7 CONSULTANT OPHTHALMOLOGISTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Simon Jessop)