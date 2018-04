April 16 (Reuters) - UK’S CMA -

* INVESTIGATING PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY NIELSEN COMPANY (US) LLC OF THE ADVERTISING INTELLIGENCE DIVISION OF EBIQUITY PLC.

* CONSIDERING WHETHER NIELSEN-EBIQUITY DEAL WILL RESULT IN CREATION OF RELEVANT MERGER SITUATION UNDER MERGER PROVISIONS OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002

* CONSIDERING WHETHER NIELSEN-EBIQUITY DEAL MAY RESULT IN SUBSTANTIAL LESSENING OF COMPETITION WITHIN ANY MARKET OR MARKETS IN THE UK