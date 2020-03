March 26 (Reuters) -

* UK’S CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC OF OSURNIA BUSINESS OF ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED

* THE COMPETITION AND MARKETS AUTHORITY (CMA) IS CONSIDERING WHETHER A DEAL WOULD CREATE A MERGER SITUATION, LEAD TO A SUBSTANTIAL LESSENING OF COMPETITION WITHIN ANY UK MARKET.