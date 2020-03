BRIEF-UK's CMA Issued Statement On Sales, Pricing Practices During Coronavirus Outbreak

March 5 (Reuters) - UK’s Competition and Markets Authority:

* CMA STATEMENT ON SALES AND PRICING PRACTICES DURING CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* UK’S CMA SAYS WILL ASSESS WHETHER IT SHOULD ADVISE GOVERNMENT TO CONSIDER TAKING DIRECT ACTION TO REGULATE PRICES

* CMA - WILL CONSIDER ANY EVIDENCE COS MAY HAVE BROKEN LAWS, FOR EXAMPLE BY CHARGING EXCESSIVE PRICES ABOUT EFFICACY OF PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT

* UK’S CMA - “URGE RETAILERS TO BEHAVE RESPONSIBLY” THROUGHOUT CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, “NOT TO MAKE MISLEADING CLAIMS OR CHARGE VASTLY INFLATED PRICES”

* CMA - OBLIGATIONS NOT TO MAKE MISLEADING CLAIMS/CHARGE INFLATED PRICES ALSO APPLY TO MEMBERS OF PUBLIC FOR EXAMPLE IN ONLINE MARKETPLACE Source text: (bit.ly/2TESMDr)