April 17 (Reuters) - KKR & Co Inc:

* UK’S CMA - LAUNCH OF MERGER INQUIRY BY NOTICE TO ARAGORN PARENT CORPORATION (KKR & CO INC) & OVERDRIVE HOLDINGS ON APRIL 17

* UK'S CMA - MERGER INQUIRY DEADLINE OF 16 JUNE 2020 FOR ITS PHASE 1 DECISION