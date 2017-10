Sept 14 (Reuters) - UK’s Competition and Markets Authority:

* FOLLOWING A REFERENCE FROM THE FCA, CMA IS LAUNCHING A MARKET INVESTIGATION INTO INVESTMENT CONSULTANCY AND FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT SERVICES‍​

* CMA’S INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION WILL DETERMINE WHETHER THERE ARE ANY ADVERSE EFFECTS ON COMPETITION IN THIS SECTOR

* WILL CONCLUDE THE INVESTIGATION BY MARCH 2019

* WILL SHORTLY APPOINT INDEPENDENT PANEL MEMBERS TO GROUP AND PUBLISH TIMETABLE SETTING OUT A SCHEDULE FOR THE VARIOUS STAGES OF THE INVESTIGATION Source text ID: (bit.ly/2f7BtdW)