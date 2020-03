BRIEF-Uk's CMA Launches Taskforce To Tackle Negative Impacts Within Remit Of Covid-19

March 20 (Reuters) -

* UK’S CMA - LAUNCHING A TASKFORCE TO TACKLE NEGATIVE IMPACTS WITHIN ITS REMIT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* UK’S CMA - IS CREATING A TASKFORCE WHICH WILL SCRUTINISE MARKET DEVELOPMENTS TO IDENTIFY HARMFUL SALES AND PRICING PRACTICES AS THEY EMERGE

* UK’S CMA - IS CREATING A TASKFORCE WHICH WILL WARN FIRMS SUSPECTED OF EXPLOITING THROUGH UNJUSTIFIABLE PRICES OR MISLEADING CLAIMS

* CMA - CREATING TASKFORCE WHICH WILL TAKE ENFORCEMENT ACTION IF THERE IS EVIDENCE THAT FIRMS MAY HAVE BREACHED COMPETITION OR CONSUMER PROTECTION LAW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]