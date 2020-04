April 27 (Reuters) - UK’s Competition and Markets Authority:

* UK’S CMA IS INVESTIGATING ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY DANONE S.A. OF HARROGATE WATER BRANDS LIMITED

* UK'S CMA - CONSIDERING WHETHER DANONE/HARROGATE WATER BRANDS DEAL WILL RESULT IN SUBSTANTIAL LESSENING OF COMPETITION IN ANY MARKET OR MARKETS IN UK