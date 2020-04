April 7 (Reuters) - SIG PLC:

* UK’S CMA - FOUND THAT KINGSPAN’S ANTICIPATED PURCHASE OF BUILDING SOLUTIONS RAISES COMPETITION CONCERNS IN THE SUPPLY OF SPECIALIST INSULATION PANELS.

* UK'S CMA - PHASE 1 INVESTIGATION FOUND THAT KINGSPAN, BUILDING SOLUTIONS DEAL COULD LEAVE COS' CUSTOMERS WITH FEW ALTERNATIVE SUPPLIERS TO CHOOSE FROM